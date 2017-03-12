Local Girl Scouts show off their art skills

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Some local Girl Scouts got to put their painting skills to the test Sunday.

Painting with a Twist hosted the group of girls for Girl Scout Appreciation Day.

Around a dozen girls came out for Sunday’s event.

On top of painting, the girls played games and enjoyed each other’s company.

Dakoda Hattendorf said the group usually gets together every couple of weeks.

She said she enjoyed painting.

“I’ve never been here before though,” said Hattendorf. “So it’s fun, and it’s fun that I get to be with all my friends,”

The girls say they’re still trying to figure out their next event.

