Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-65 in Tippecanoe Co.

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — A crash involving multiple vehicles closes a portion of Interstate 65 Sunday afternoon.

Police say at least seven cars were involved in a wreck in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the State Road 25 exit.

Another crash involving 4 vehicles in the northbound lanes has slowed traffic, but police say I-65 north is still open at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the southbound lanes until further notice as crews work to clear the area.

There is no word yet if anyone is injured.

News 18 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

