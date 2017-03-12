Purdue baseball falls to Cal State Northridge 5-4

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue baseball turned some timely doubles and sacrifice flies into its first lead of the series, but was unable to answer Cal State Northridge’s four-run inning in a 5-4 loss Sunday.

All five of the Boilermakers’ hits Sunday were doubles. But Harry Shipley’s one-out double in the seventh inning was Purdue’s only hit after opening up a 4-1 edge in the bottom of the fifth.

Meanwhile, CSUN (10-6) burned the Boilermakers (5-8) with a big inning for the third day in a row. The Matadors scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring four-plus runs in a frame for the fourth time this weekend. Twenty-one of their 25 runs in the series have scored amid those extended rallies.

Mike Kornacker limited CSUN to just one run over 3 1/3 innings, retiring six of the final seven batters he faced in his first start on the mound since March 2015. He was on a pitch count and departed in favor of relief ace Dalton Parker with Purdue leading 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth after a single and sac bunt put the tying run in scoring position.

Parker (2-1) retired the Matadors’ productive eight and nine hitters to keep his team in front. But the first five batters reached base safely to begin the following frame, as CSUN ended Parker’s consecutive scoreless innings streak at 12. Nolan Bumstead’s two-run double to left center tied the game and the subsequent RBI ground out plated the go-ahead run. Parker was able to keep it a one-run game with a short pop up to left field and a strike out to end the frame, stranding Bumstead at third base.

Bryce Bonner and Nick Dalesandro each delivered an RBI double. Evan Warden and Jacson McGowan also drove in runs with sac flies to right field. Dalesandro hit safely and drove in a run for the sixth consecutive game. He and Shipley both connected for a ground-rule double to left field.

Evan Kennedy and Skyler Hunter also doubled for the Boilermakers, both two-baggers leading to runs. Kennedy doubled over the center fielder’s head after Bonner had walked to open the third inning. It led to Warden’s sac fly after Shipley was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Hunter and Bonner had consecutive two-out doubles the following frame. Hunter’s was a hustle double to right field. The freshman also drew a two-out walk and stole second base in the eighth inning, forcing CSUN to go to its closer.

Conner O’Neil struck out all four batters he faced to close out the win for the Matadors. The Boilermakers managed to score four times against CSUN starter Tei Vanderford, who had surrendered just four runs in 22 2/3 innings this season entering the day. Vanderford (3-1) started and finished strong, retiring the first six batters he faced and later 10 of the final 12.

The first two batters of the game reached base safely against Kornacker via a walk and single. But he came back to retire CSUN’s 3-4-5 batters in order to begin the day by posting a zero.

The series finale is set for 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

