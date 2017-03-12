Purdue routs Mount St. Mary’s 10-2

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue (7-17) had a championship mindset coming into Sunday’s final game of the Under Armour Showcase, and it showed as the Boilermakers dominated Mount Saint Mary’s (4-13) 10-2.

The Boilermakers wasted no time as they plated seven runs in the first frame as they executed perfectly with runners on base. Mallory Baker doubled down the left field line to start the action for Purdue while Kaitlynn Moody was inches away from her first homerun of the season as she doubled off of the center field fence which brought in two more.

Katie Johnson was given a seven run lead after one inning but she did not need it as she pitched five complete innings giving up only three hits, two runs and struck out four earning her first win of the season.

Purdue completed their first successful weekend of the season going 4-1, after starting the year 3-16, beating four quality teams in the Under Armour Showcase. Every facet of the game was improved this weekend but was led by the dominant pitching performances of Maddie Damon and Kaitlynn Moody.

“We really focused on having quality at bats this weekend” said Mallory Baker. “We wanted to win each pitch which resulted in wins and I think we believed in each other more here in Florida”

The Boilermakers will now try and ride that momentum that they built this weekend into their next set of games in Honolulu for the Rainbow Wahine Classic. Purdue is set to play seven games in four days as it will take on Marist, Connecticut and Hawaii beginning Wednesday.

