$435M Powerball jackpot winner announced Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The winner of the $435 million Powerball jackpot will be announced Monday at 4 p.m. and you can watch it live on WLFI.com.

Hoosier Lottery officials told News 18 Friday the winner of the multimillion-dollar jackpot has come forward to the company, but information pertaining to the winner was being withheld, hopefully, until Monday. In Indiana, the winner does have the chance to stay anonymous, but we have not heard that information as of yet.

The ceremony takes place in Indianapolis and News 18 has a crew on scene for the event. The announcement takes place at 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on WLFI.com. We will also have live coverage on News 18 at Five and Six.

As we previously reported, the winning ticket was purchased in Lafayette at the Super Test on the corner of Sagamore Parkway and State Road 38.

Employees with the store were feeling like winners too; the store will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket.

This jackpot is the seventh largest in Powerball history.

A central Indiana couple who won a Mega Millions jackpot worth $536 million last July remained anonymous by claiming the money though a limited liability company.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...