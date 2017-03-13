Delphi Trail Safety Task Force wastes no time

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A task force for the Delphi Historic Trails isn’t wasting any time to improve trail safety.

The group met for the first time Monday. Organizations, citizens and law enforcement officials, including Delphi Police Chief Steve Mullin and Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, were on hand.

The Trail Safety Task Force talked about installing posts along the trails that 911 callers could use to be located during an emergency. The use of security cameras was also discussed. Some cameras will be set up soon, especially in certain parking areas.

The group also talked about the possibility of issuing citations to people who are on the trails and at the parks after dark.

Delphi Historic Trails co-chairman Jacob Adams said this is just the start of a long-term study and all ideas and suggestions need to be considered.

“Nothing is off the table,” Adams emphasized during the meeting.

The next meeting is planned for March 20.

