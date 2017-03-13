Judge cracks down on man with previous convictions

Related Coverage Woman saved after found without heartbeat; man arrested

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Judge Sean Persin is cracking down on a man who has been convicted of several violent crimes in his court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brett Seyfried was sentenced to 7½ years Monday for battery, domestic battery with a child present and criminal mischief. He will spend five of those years in prison and 2½ on supervised probation.

Persin says he wasn’t buying Seyfried’s statement claiming he wasn’t a violent man.

“From my eyes, you are violent and dangerous to the community,” Persin said.

Seyfried was hoping to avoid prison and attend substance abuse treatment instead. However, Persin says he’s offered that solution to him four different times and has no reason to believe this time is any different.

Katherine Cunningham is family of the victim in this case. She says she’s happy with today’s outcome.

“Finally, justice was served on a violent offender cause you don’t see a lot of time on violent offenders,” Cunningham said. “You see it more on drug offenders.”

Judge Persin has recommended purposeful incarceration in this case. That’s a prison program designed for inmates suffering from drug addiction.

