Jury trial begins for man accused in robbery, battery of elderly couple

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One of the men charged in a robbery and battery resulting in a police standoff in Lafayette is going before a jury this week.

Twenty-four-year-old Joseph Burns is facing 14 different charges relating to the August incident, including burglary with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement and robbery resulting in bodily injury.

Two other men were charged in the case.

According to court documents, the three men broke into a home on North 28th Street. They demanded money from a 76-year-old couple at the home. When the husband told the men he didn’t have money, one of them held a gun to his face, hit him in the head and threatened to kill him.

Police say the men stole cash, a watch, rings and other items. But all of the property was recovered the next day, when Burns and his co-defendant were found hiding out at a home on South 30th Street in Lafayette.

A jury was selected Monday and arguments are set to begin Tuesday.

His brother and co-defendent, Steven Burns II, was found guilty in November 2016 by a Tippecanoe County jury on 14 of 15 charges. He was sentenced to 70 years, but received extra time after calling the judge “cowardly b***ch.”

News 18 plans to follow Burns’ trial throughout the week on air and online at WLFI.com.

