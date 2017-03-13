Jury trial underway for man accused of child molesting

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A jury trial is underway for a Tippecanoe County man accused of three counts of child molesting.

Fifty-one-year-old James Tran was arrested in June at his home on Pocahontas Drive in Lafayette, after an investigation by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Child Services.

There are three victims in this case. According to court documents, Tran has admitted to some sexual activities with one of the victims.

His jury has been selected, and News 18 plans to learn more about this case as it continues throughout the week.

News 18 will bring you the results of his trial on air and online at WLFI.com.

