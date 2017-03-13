Lafayette schools working on technology upgrades

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Leaders with the Lafayette School Corporation are hoping to upgrade the corporation’s technology infrastructure.

The school board approved the upgrades Monday night. The upgrades are needed due to a variety of factors, including more users and the usual wear and tear.

The corporation qualifies for federal E-rate funding to pay for portions of the upgrades.

Superintendent Les Huddle said it’s a good financial opportunity to go after.

“The board approved a request for $148,000 and right now, under the E-rate, we would pay 20 percent of that and we would get reimbursed at 80 percent of that. It’s kind of like you pay it up front, then you get a rebate, if you will,” said Huddle.

Huddle said LSC tries to keep up with the upgrades every 5-6 years. He said it’s important to stay up to date with the times.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...