Late season storm causes tricky travel conditions in Greater Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police say the snow was to blame for a couple of wrecks along Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County.

At this time, state police don’t have any plans to have extra patrols on the roads Monday evening.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has also been working to keep the roads clear with crews working 12-hour shifts.

Nearly 1,100 plows are canvassing 28,000 miles of Indiana roadways. Crews have laid down 200,000 tons of salt and 100,000 gallons of brine.

Drivers are urged to stay at least 10 car lengths behind the plows.

INDOT also wants to remind drivers to slow down and allow extra time getting from point A to point B.

“Back roads were definitely worse because we do live in a rural area,” Pulaski County resident Janel Chesser said. “So yeah, they definitely were worse than the highways.”

White County resident Melba Fleck said, “Even though you try to be careful, there’s always people that won’t slow down and stay back from people. So, I just decided to try to avoid that.”

While roadways might look clear, drivers also need to be aware of black ice, especially on bridges and ramps. While all-wheel drive helps in these conditions, don’t let that replace good driving habits.

For the latest road conditions throughout the state, you can visit INDOT’s website.

