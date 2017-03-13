Local lottery ticket buyers react to $435 Powerball winner’s anonymity

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The winner of the $435 million Powerball jackpot has come forward, but the man who calls Greater Lafayette home wishes to stay anonymous.

The winner bought his ticket at the Super Test in Lafayette on Feb. 22. He occasionally bought a few tickets on his way to work. On that day, he paid $10 for five Quick Picks at $2 each.

In Indiana, winners have the option to stay anonymous and that’s exactly what this winner chose to do.

News 18 asked other regular lottery ticket buyers at Super Test if they would choose to stay anonymous.

“I probably buy at least one scratch off a day,” said Jeff Whitlock.

Whitlock has been buying lottery tickets at the gas station for the past seven years.

“Just to see if I can get lucky,” said Whitlock.

He said his favorite has always been Powerball Quick Picks.

“It’s just like lightning cause when it’s all said and done, you just have to be at the right place and the right time,” said Whitlock.

“It was very amazing for somebody to have the chance to win the lottery ticket, especially a person who lives out here,” said Freeman Allen, another Super Test customer.

The winner of the $435 million jackpot calls Lafayette home. He is a Purdue University graduate and works at a Lafayette manufacturing plant.

“If I would win that type of money — at least have my family move to a nice, amazing place they’ve never been to before,” said Allen.

The winner also has similar plans. Hoosier Lottery officials said he’s a family-oriented man, who wants to give some of his earnings to his family to help out with education. Officials said he is also considering getting a degree himself.

He said he would also like to donate some money to charity.

But the winner won’t be easily spotted, as he wishes to stay anonymous.

A choice Melissa Cochran would also choose if she were a lottery winner.

“I would stay anonymous for a very long time,” said Cochran. “Because once everybody knows you won that kind of money, you would not live in peace.”

But others like Whitlock say the opposite.

“I would let everyone know. Just to let everybody know that the dream can happen,” said Whitlock.

But since the lucky winner won the golden ticket at the Super Test, management said traffic has increased.

“It’s been surprising,” said Nancy McKinney, Super Test’s Vice President of Operations. “It’s been a roller coaster ride.”

The winner took the lump sum, cash option, which after federal and state taxes, came to the amount of $189.1 million.

