Man charged after firing gun at Lafayette bar in 2016

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is charged after being accused of firing a gun in a Lafayette bar last year.

Thirty-four-year-old Gino Jones of Indianapolis faces charges, including criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

According to court documents, in May 2016, Jones was upset his songs weren’t playing on a digital jukebox at the Varsity Clubhouse on North Sixth Street. Jones left the bar, came back a little later and fired two rounds at the ceiling.

Employees of the bar were able to identify Jones in a photo lineup.

