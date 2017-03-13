NCAA first and second round ticket info

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue men’s basketball team will face Vermont on Thursday in NCAA Tournament first-round action at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

John Purdue Club members are encouraged to log-in online to their ticket office account and request tickets online at PurdueSports.com. Ticket requests can be made online now and through the Athletic Ticket Office beginning tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET, by calling 800.49.SPORT.

The deadline to request tickets is 1p.m. ET, on Monday. Tickets are $100 per session (two games) for lower level seating and $76 for upper level seating with lower level seating being allocated first. Tickets purchased through the Purdue Athletic Ticket Office are for the Purdue session(s) only and everyone is limited to two tickets per JPC member.

There are less than 200 tickets that are available to JPC members for both rounds, meaning tickets are extremely limited.

All John Purdue Club members will be notified by email Monday evening if their ticket request can be fulfilled. Tickets must be picked up at will-call in Milwaukee by the JPC member that requests the tickets.

Should Purdue advance to Saturday’s second-round action against either Iowa State or Nevada, ticket orders will be automatically renewed and your credit card will be charged.

