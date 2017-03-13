Purdue women earn 26th NCAA Tournament bid

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team secured a spot in its 26th NCAA Tournament on Monday, receiving the No. 9 seed in the Lexington Region and is set to face No. 8 seed Green Bay. The Boilermakers and Phoenix will tip Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. ET at the University of Notre Dame’s Purcell Pavilion and will air live on ESPN2.

Purdue earned its bid on the strength of a 22-12 overall record, finishing tied for fourth in the Big Ten Conference at 10-6 and advancing to the Big Ten Tournament finals with wins over Illinois, Indiana and No. 9 Ohio State. Senior Ashley Morrissette and freshman Dominique Oden earned all-tournament honors in Indianapolis, while head coach Sharon Versyp became the winningest head coach in tournament history with her 22nd career tournament win.

The Boilermakers hold a 46-24 all-time record in 25 trips to the NCAA Tournament, including the 1999 NCAA Championship, three Final Four bids, eight Elite Eights and 12 Sweet 16’s. Purdue is the only school to win a national title as a member of the Big Ten Conference, and its three Final Fours are the most by a member school all-time as well. The Boilermakers have now been tabbed a No. 9 seed four times in program history, earning one victory in each previous occurrence, most recently a 53-45 win over No. 8 seed Kansas State in Storrs, Conn. in 2011.

Purdue is 25-12 all-time in the NCAA Tournament on neutral floors, and is set to play in Green Bay for the third time in program history. The Boilermakers picked up a narrow 49-45 over the Phoenix in 2013 in Green Bay, and lost a double-overtime thriller in Mackey Arena in 2014, 81-78. Green Bay earned an automatic bid in this year’s field by winning the Horizon League Tournament, and finished the year 27-5 overall.

