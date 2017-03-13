Swanigan named First-Team USBWA All-American

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue National Player of the Year candidate Caleb Swanigan was voted a first-team All-America selection by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) for his role in leading the Boilermakers to the 2017 Big Ten outright regular-season championship.

Swanigan was joined on the first team by guards Lonzo Ball (UCLA), Josh Hart (Villanova), Frank Mason III (Kansas) and Nigel Williams-Goss (Gonzaga). All five players are now eligible to win the Oscar Robertson Trophy given to the nation’s top player. Swanigan is Purdue’s first honoree since JaJuan Johnson in 2011.

Swanigan was named the USBWA District V Player of the Year, was a unanimous selection for Big Ten Player of the Year and has now been named to four All-America squads (USBWA, Sporting News, USA Today, NBC Sports), in addition to being a finalist for the Wooden, Naismith and Malone Awards and a second-team Academic All-American.

Swanigan and the Boilermakers will face Vermont in Thursday’s NCAA Tournament first round in Milwaukee, tipping off at 7:27 p.m. ET / 6:27 p.m. CT.

