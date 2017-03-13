Teacher killed changing tire along I-70 in eastern Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Richmond teacher traveling to a youth basketball tournament was killed when police say he was struck by a semitrailer while changing a tire along Interstate 70 in eastern Indiana.

School district officials say 29-year-old Anthony Armstrong of West Alexandria, Ohio, was a special education teacher and basketball coach at Test Intermediate School. The (Richmond) Palladium-Item reports he was traveling in a caravan of families to a club basketball tourney on Saturday when he stopped because of tire trouble.

Henry County sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Smith says Armstrong was struck about noon along I-70 near New Castle, about 40 miles east of Indianapolis. The crash remains under investigation.

The Richmond schools are offering grief counseling and were working on plans to honor Armstrong.

