LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The winter weather has caused a slight delay to the start of phase three of the Restore Sagamore project.

City of Lafayette construction manager Randy Loft said contractors working the project made the decision for safety reasons.

Loft anticipates work to begin Tuesday or Wednesday.

The delay isn’t expected to push back the project’s completion date.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...