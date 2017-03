WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A helicopter has crashed in White County just southeast of Chalmers.

News 18 is hearing one person has been injured as a result of the crash, near the intersection of county roads East 700 South and South 150 East in White County.

We have a crew on scene and we will have updates when more information becomes available.

