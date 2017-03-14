Couple speaks during trial about home invasion, battery and robbery

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In a Tippecanoe County jury trial, new information is coming to light from the 76-year-old victims of a home invasion, battery and robbery from last summer.

Twenty-four-year-old Joseph Burns is on trial for his role in the crime.

Police say on Aug. 19, 2016, Burns and two others broke into a home on North 28th Street in Lafayette. They allegedly beat up the husband and stole money and other items from the home.

The victims’ accounts are being heard in court Tuesday and they say it’s a couple’s worst nightmare.

The victims say they were sound asleep in their bed, when three masked men came in through a window, pointing two guns and demanding money.

News 18 is not going to name the victims, but the husband was in court to testify against Burns and his wife’s testimony was prerecorded and played for the jury Tuesday morning.

The husband says he was sure the men were going to kill him and his wife. Not just because two of them had guns, but because they threatened to shoot and kill him. That’s why he says he tried fighting one of the men for their gun, but he was hit in the head pretty badly.

The prosecution showed the jury the extent of his wound and the pictures were gruesome and bloody.

In her recording, the wife said the men were all wearing different colored masks – one red, one green and one black. She says she pleaded with the man in a black mask without a gun and said, “please don’t let them hurt my husband.”

That man responded apologetically saying, “He didn’t really want to be there.”

The woman noticed a tear drop tattoo on the man in possibly the green mask pointing the gun, and Burns has a tear drop tattoo on his face.

The jury, which was selected on Monday, took a lunch break and will reconvene at one 1 p.m.

We will continue following this case and bring you the latest on News 18 at Five and Six and coming up later on WLFI.com.

