Lebanon man accused of assaulting his own father

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lebanon man is in jail after being accused of assaulting his own father.

James Buchanan Jr., 48, faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery and strangulation.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, officers with the Lebanon Police Department got a call from a woman who told them she believed her son had killed her husband.

Police found 80-year-old James Buchanan Sr. unresponsive in the Lebanon home on Terrace Lane. They also found his son inside.

Medics took Buchanan Sr. to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Buchanan Jr. was taken to the Boone County Jail.

