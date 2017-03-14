Roads plan faces pushback on tax increases in Senate hearing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Conservatives are pushing back on a roads plan that includes a number of tax and fee increases to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Representatives from groups like the Indiana Family Institute and Americans for Prosperity say raising taxes shouldn’t be the solution. They suggest using existing funding sources or focusing on immediate road needs.

The proposal by Rep. Ed Soliday was approved in the House but Republican senators have been less enthusiastic about the prospect of increasing taxes.

The measure includes a new $15 vehicle registration fee and a gas tax increase of at least 10 cents per gallon. It also allows the state to seek federal authority to impose roadway tolling.

A legislative panel heard testimony Tuesday and is expected to vote on the measure at a later meeting.

