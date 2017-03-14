Tippecanoe Co. Courthouse dome construction ahead of schedule

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In the next few weeks, scaffolding around the Tippecanoe County Courthouse dome will be coming down.

Tippecanoe County commissioners announced Tuesday morning construction is ahead of schedule.

The Lady Liberty Statue was expected to be painted in the spring, but that’s already been done.

The final touches include putting finish on the dome.

“Things are moving along nicely now, we’re just waiting for the snow to melt and to get into the heart of spring, so we can wrap things up,” Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tracy Brown said.

Work on the 125-year-old courthouse started last July.

The overall $3 million project wasn’t supposed to be finished until October, but that’s been moved up to August in part because this winter has been so mild.

