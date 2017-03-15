Delphi’s Bracketology Club is the team to beat

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — We are all filling out NCAA brackets this week, and an extracurricular club at Delphi Community High School is hoping to beat us all – again. News 18 takes a look at the group’s success in the science of bracketology.

The Delphi Bracketology Club is taking NCAA Tournament brackets to the next level.

And they’ve gained another year of national recognition, while outsmarting some pretty big names in the world of college sports and gaining some valuable skills at the same time.

“You really have to make an argument for your case, and it’s something that we all kind of enjoy,” Delphi senior Daniel Jakes said.

Bracketology is the science of choosing which teams will end up in the NCAA Tournament.

While some people may still be working to figure out who’s going to make it to the Big Dance, a group of 13 Delphi students started making their choice months before Selection Sunday.

“We’re studying data and information, and applying it to a problem,” said Brian Tonsoni, a teacher at Delphi Community High School.

The Delphi Bracketology Club started competing in an online competition two years ago. About 200 hours of work goes into studying teams, and then they decide their seed in the tournament. Once their choices are made, the submitted brackets are scored when teams are officially chosen on Selection Sunday.

“There’s rebuttals between everybody and you have your arguments,” Jakes said. “But at the end of the day, we’re all just kicking back and watching sports.”

Last year, the Delphi group won first place. This year, they placed 14th. But they beat entries from big names, like ESPN.

The process that gets them to their final choices has helped the students gain valuable skills and build confidence.

“It’s kind of really helped develop me into the person I am, and I’m really happy I joined the club,” said Jakes.

The contest is free to enter, but the only prize is bragging rights.

There were about 171 submissions this year, but the group actually improved their score a few points from last year.

With 10 of its 13 members graduating, the group is looking to do some recruiting of its own for next year.

