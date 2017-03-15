Logansport awarded $20K for city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The city of Logansport has received a grant to complete its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.

The Indiana State Department of Health awarded the city $20,000 on Monday. The money will go toward promoting fitness, and the creation of bike lanes and walking paths.

“Indiana’s rankings in so many areas are strong. But as the recent U.S. News & World Report rankings indicate, we continue to lag behind other states in some respects because of our public health,” Kitchell said in a news release. “All of us need to be more active, and this grant is a step in the right direction.”

In the ranking Kitchell is referring, Indiana ranked 42nd out of all the states in public health. Indiana was also the worse ranked out of all the Midwest states.

Logansport was only one of two recipients for the grant. City leaders will use the Master Plan to identify short-term and long-term projects throughout the community.

The goal is to have a safe, walkable community that offers bike lanes and pathways for alternative means of transportation.

Officials are also working closely with Cass County leaders to further develop the 6.5 miles of local trails and establish connection to the statewide Nickel Plate and Panhandle trail systems.

