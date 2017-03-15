NTSB takes over White County fatal helicopter crash investigation

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — New details are coming to light concerning Tuesday’s fatal helicopter crash in White County, including the name of the pilot.

Indiana State Police said 53-year-old Howard Esterbrook of Hawaii was killed after the helicopter he was piloting crashed in a White County field. The wreckage remains Wednesday, as the investigation into the crash continues.

The helicopter went down just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of White County roads East 700 South and South 150 East, just southeast of Chalmers.

Sgt. Kim Riley said Esterbrook was the only one in the helicopter at the time of the crash. Crews tried giving him CPR, but he died from his injuries.

The helicopter was part of a utility crew working to string power lines.

Riley says at this point, state police are finishing up their part in the investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board is taking over the lead on the case with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the NTSB, a preliminary report will be released in seven to 10 days. But it will be about a year before they have the final report complete.

An additional note for drivers, County Road East 700 South is still closed. There’s no word on when it will reopen.

