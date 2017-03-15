Police chief: Teen in custody after threats to Attica HS

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A teenager has been taken into custody after police said he made threats to an Attica school and specific students inside.

According to Attica Police Chief Robert Cole, officers responded to Attica Jr.-Sr. High School around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Cole said an 18-year-old suspect was detained for questioning for allegedly making threats to shoot up the school. Cole said he also threatened specific students.

The teen was taken into custody without incident.

No weapon was recovered in a search of his belongings, Cole said.

Attica police say they are still in their initial stages of the investigation.

News 18 will continue to follow this story and we have updates once information becomes available.

