Sharing the gift of music all around the world

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The world-famous Lithuanian Boys Choir is traveling the United States and making a stop in our area.

The choir visited Wea Ridge Middle School to perform for students and faculty Wednesday morning.

The group was founded in 1990 and has performed in Italy, China and Germany. On Wednesday, the singers met Wea Ridge Choir members and were treated to a mini concert.

Lithuanian choir member Ignas Simkunas says the love of music unites the world.

“It’s the key to – it’s the solution to almost every problem,” Simkunas said. “In politics and even the economy – almost everything.”

But choir members from both groups say they learned a lot from each other.

“I think it tells us things that we should focus more on. They are amazing and would want to be more like them. So we just go off of what they do, and we kind of copy it,” said Dahni Glover, Wea Ridge choir member.

The group is now headed to Cleveland, Ohio, and then on to New York City.

