Small hood fire caused Purdue chemistry building evacuation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A small fire in a second floor laboratory caused the evacuation of a Purdue University chemistry building.

Capt. Shane Jones with the Purdue University Fire Department said units responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a second floor lab in Wetherill Hall for a hood fire. The building’s sprinkler system had also activated.

Jones said crews extinguished the fire within minutes of arrival. He said moderate damage was primarily contained to the hood area, while there also was some water damage.

Wetherill was evacuated while crews were on scene. People were directed to nearby Stewart Center and Purdue Memorial Union.

People were allowed back inside the building around 2:15 p.m., although access to the lab where the fire occurred and the room directly below it remain closed.

