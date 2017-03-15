Today marks 1 year since Lafayette man went missing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Wednesday marks one year since a Lafayette man was last seen, and police are still seeking information that will help solve the case.

Forty-seven-year-old David Kallenberger was last spotted March 15 on Interstate 65 in Johnson County by an Indiana State Police trooper. Kallenberger told the trooper his motorcycle had broken down and he had help on the way.

That was on I-65 South near the 85.6 mile-marker around 3:20 p.m. He was on a teal and white Harley Davidson dyna-glide low rider.

Kallenberger is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 176 pounds, with blond shaved hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a shirt, blue jeans and a Harley Davidson jacket.

If you or anyone you know may have information about Kallenberger’s whereabouts or any information about his movements before his disappearance, you are asked to call ISP at 765-567-2125. You can remain anonymous.

