Witnesses take the stand in home invasion trial

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is on trial for his alleged role in a battery and robbery of a 76-year-old couple in their home last summer.

Three men were charged in the crime, but Wednesday 24-year-old Joseph Burns is facing his fate.

So far Wednesday morning, the court has heard from several witnesses – one being the wife of co-defendant Adam Smith.

She said Joseph Burns and his brother Steven Burns II who was already sentenced for his role in the battery and robbery, came over to her house talking about “doing a lick,” which she describes as a robbery.

She said the three men left her home, and then called her later that night saying the robbery had gone wrong.

Smith was arrested near the scene of the crime that night, but the Burns brothers weren’t found until Smith’s wife tipped off police. They were arrested outside a home on 30th Street.

On Tuesday, the jury heard from the 76-year-old couple in the case. They said the three men crawled in through their window, held them at gunpoint and hit the husband over the head.

Closing arguments are slated to begin Wednesday afternoon, with a verdict expected by the end of the day.

We will have more on the trial coming up on News 18 at Five and Six and also later on WLFI.com.

