2 exhibits reopening at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indianapolis Zoo is announcing the reopening of two exhibits.

Butterfly Kaleidoscope is opening up to the public Friday inside the Hilbert Conservatory. The exhibit features thousands of butterflies flying around in the tropical indoor climate.

The Magnificent McCaws Presentation is also opening back up. Seven different species of McCaws will fly over guests to perches and trainers around the zoo.

Carla Knapp, Indianapolis Zoo public relations specialist, said it’s a really engaging experience.

“So I really hope that guests come away learning something new about these birds, and with all of these animals we have at the zoo,” she said. “We also hope that our guests are inspired to want to save these animals in the wild.”

Both exhibits will allow visitors to be interactive with the animals.

“We have opportunities to see orangutans up close, see tigers up close,” Knapp said. “And these kinds of engaging exhibits are really the things that help the public connect with these animals.”

The Magnificent McCaw Presentation will open up Memorial Day weekend and will run until next fall.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...