2 sent to hospital after crash in Monon

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in White County Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12:15 p.m., the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of State Road 16 and County Road 300 East, near Monon.

The sheriff’s office said based on preliminary investigation, a car driven by 21-year-old Kaitlyn Rumsey of Francesville was headed north on CR 300 East and another vehicle operated by 54-year-old Kimberly Landis of Monticello was traveling west on SR 16, approaching the CR 300 East intersection.

Deputies said Rumsey’s vehicle continued into the intersection and collided with Landis’ car.

Landis and her juvenile passenger were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Rumsey refused treatment at the scene.

State Road 16 was closed for about an hour.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...