Fugitive Search: Michael Budde

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on warrants.

Michael Budde, 33, is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search. Police describe him as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Last month, two arrest warrants were issued for Budde. One is for possession of cocaine and the other is for possession of cocaine and paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about Budde’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

