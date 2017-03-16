Indianapolis women reach plea deals in prostitution case involving teen

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three Indianapolis women have reached plea agreements with prosecutors in connection with prostitution-related charges involving a teenage girl.

The Indianapolis Star reports Wednesday that 25-year-old Ciera Beauchamp, her 24-year-old sister, Brandi Beauchamp, and 29-year-old Ashley Breedlove are to appear Monday in court.

They were charged in November after state Child Services investigators found a 17-year-old girl had been forced into prostitution while living with Ciera Beauchamp, her court-appointed guardian. They also alleged that Ciera Beauchamp used the proceeds to pay for her rent and other bills.

Defense attorney Mitchell Solomon tells the newspaper that Ciera Beauchamp will serve six years on GPS-monitored home detention. Solomon says Brandi Beauchamp will serve two years’ probation and Breedlove will spend one year on probation.

