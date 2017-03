TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is found guilty Thursday on 10 charges of child molesting.

Fifty-one-year-old James Tran is convicted of molesting three young girls on multiple occasions.

Not only did the victims show up in court to testify against Tran, but text messages, recorded phone calls and interviews with police helped the jury come to a verdict.

Tran’s sentencing is scheduled for May 15. He faces 30-108 years in prison.

