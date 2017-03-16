Purdue Men earn first NCAA Tournament win in 5 years

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue rides solid shooting and rebounding in the second half to an 80-70 win over Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

After falling in first round upsets in each of the last two seasons, the win marks the Boilermakers’ first NCAA Tournament win since 2012.

Purdue out-shot Vermont from the field in Thursday’s victory, 51% to 44%, and out-rebounded the Catamounts, 38 to 28.

Also worth noting is Purdue’s six blocked shots, compared to only one for Vermont.

Purdue will be back on the court in Milwaukee on Saturday, against the winner of the first round tilt between Iowa State and Nevada.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...