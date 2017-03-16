Purdue starts Hawaii trip with two wins

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Purdue Sports) —

Game One

Purdue (8-17) defeats Marist (9-9) in a slugfest 8-6 in the first game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Boilermakers were the first to score in the top half of the first inning to set the tone of game early. Alexa Binckes lined a double to the right center gap that scored Maya Hughes with two outs in the frame. Marist, however, would respond with three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Marist would not hold the lead long as Purdue put up a four spot in the second inning. It started with a Kaitlynn Moody single down the right field line and one by one the Boilermaker lineup followed suit. Brooke Perry singled up the middle, Stephanie Ramsey singled, Madison Douglass singled to right, Kristen Hoppman reached on a fielder ’s choice and Mallory Baker cleared the bases with a two out 3-RBI double to take the 5-3 lead. Maddie Damon (4-6) was in the circle for the Boilermakers and once again she performed well picking up her fourth win of the season. Damon tossed a complete game allowing six hits and five runs while striking out five Marist hitters.

Purdue led 5-3 until the fifth inning when Kaylah Hampton hit the furthest ball any Boilermaker has this season over the left field wall for a 2-run homerun, her first of the year. Once again Marist would counter in the bottom half of the fifth frame as Janna Korak hit a 2-run homerun to center to cut the lead to 7-5 for Purdue.

Marist gave the Boilermakers a scare in the seventh inning as Katie Johnson replaced Damon in the circle. The Red Foxes drew walk from the leadoff batter Miranda Perez and back-to-back from the next two batters would make the game 8-6. Damon then came back in the game replacing Johnson and retired the next three batters in order to close out the game for the Boilermakers.

Game Two

Purdue (9-17) continues its winning ways with a 6-1 win over UConn (8-11) in the second game of the day in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Kaitlynn Moody has finally settled in for the Boilermakers and it has come at the perfect time. Moody was excellent again inside the circle earning her fourth win of the year throwing a complete game allowing only one run on seven hits while striking out five. The transfer from IUPUI has been lights out in her last four appearances tossing 27.0 innings striking out 19 batters while only allowing one earned run.

Much like in game one of the day, each team crossed the plate in the first inning and it was tied at one after the first frame. Purdue then took the lead in third inning after Alexa Binckes carried over her success at the plate from game one into game two as she drove in Maya Hughes to take lead 2-1.

Once again it was Binckes in the fifth inning producing for the Boilermakers as she blasted a ball out to left center for her first career homerun, she finished the game 2-3. Purdue would not look back as Moody continued to cruise inside the circle. The Boilermakers added two more runs in the sixth from a double off of the center field fence from Lexi Huffman.

Today’s two wins move the Boilermaker win streak to four as Purdue will be back in action tomorrow against Harvard at 7 p.m. ET and Hawaii at 10 p.m. ET.

