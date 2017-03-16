Purdue Women set for NCAA opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team opens its 26th NCAA Tournament appearance this weekend, heading to the University of Notre Dame for its first-round matchup against Green Bay. The No. 9 seed Boilermakers and No. 8 seed Phoenix will tip at 5 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center and will air live on ESPN2.

In the 42 seasons of Purdue women’s basketball the Boilermakers have enjoyed extensive postseason successes, and that tradition has continued in the last 11 seasons under head coach Sharon Versyp. She’s guided the Boilermakers to nine NCAA bids in 11 seasons, making Purdue one of four Big Ten schools and just 22 schools nationally to advance to the national tournament at that rate. Purdue has advanced past the first round seven times, one-of-15 schools in the last 10 years to advance past the first round at least seven times, and Versyp led them through the Sweet 16 and on to the Elite Eight in 2007 and 2009.

Green Bay is another school on the list with at least nine NCAA Tournament appearances, and has earned at least one win four times, most recently knocking off 10th-seeded Iowa State in the opening round of the 2012 tournament, 71-57, before narrowly falling to No. 2 seed Kentucky in the second round, 65-62. Green Bay head coach Kevin Borseth is no stranger to the Boilermakers, having served as the Michigan head coach from 2007 to 2012. He spent nine seasons in Green Bay, left for Ann Arbor for five seasons and then returned to the Phoenix in 2012.

