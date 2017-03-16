Sports 18’s Purdue Tourney Special

[anvplayer video=”1282442″

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI-TV) — Purdue is set to take on Vermont in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Each year, we put together a special program, featuring Purdue’s basketball season.

Some things featured in the program:

Recognition of Caleb Swanigan’s outstanding season.

A look back at some of Purdue’s past NCAA Tournament runs.

Analysis from Purdue’s radio broadcaster, Rob Blackman.

A look ahead to Vermont (Boilermakers’ first round opponent).

Fans look ahead to tournament.

Feature story on development of the “Paint Crew”.

We hope you enjoy the program!

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...