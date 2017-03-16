Sports 18’s Purdue Tourney Special

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI-T) — Purdue is set to take on Vermont in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Published: Updated:

Each year, we put together a special program, featuring Purdue’s basketball season.

Some things featured in the program:

  • Recognition of Caleb Swanigan’s outstanding season.
  • A look back at some of Purdue’s past NCAA Tournament runs.
  • Analysis from Purdue’s radio broadcaster, Rob Blackman.
  • A look ahead to Vermont (Boilermakers’ first round opponent).
  • Fans look ahead to tournament.
  • Feature story on development of the “Paint Crew”.

We hope you enjoy the program!