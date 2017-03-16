Sports 18’s Purdue Tourney Special

[anvplayer video=”1282442″
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI-TV) — Purdue is set to take on Vermont in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
Each year, we put together a special program, featuring Purdue’s basketball season.
Some things featured in the program:
- Recognition of Caleb Swanigan’s outstanding season.
- A look back at some of Purdue’s past NCAA Tournament runs.
- Analysis from Purdue’s radio broadcaster, Rob Blackman.
- A look ahead to Vermont (Boilermakers’ first round opponent).
- Fans look ahead to tournament.
- Feature story on development of the “Paint Crew”.
We hope you enjoy the program!