Teddy the therapy dog celebrates St. Patty’s Day early

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Teddy the therapy dog is out and about Thursday celebrating St. Patrick’s Day early.

Teddy started out the day at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette, visiting patients and staff.

Recently, Teddy received an award from Therapy Dogs International for completing 500 visits.

Teddy’s owner and handler, Bob Feuer, hopes their visits bring cheer and awareness about the importance of therapy dogs everywhere they go.

“Teddy enjoys doing his job. He’s been doing it for about five years now and he really likes it,” Feuer said. “I put his little kerchief on, and he knows where he’s going, and he’s ready to go out the door.”

Teddy is making his way to Digby Place and Westminister Village for visits at those locations later Thursday afternoon.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...