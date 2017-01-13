An update on our impending freezing rainfall

Good Morning,

The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for a good portion on the viewing area. Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Tippecanoe and Warren counties will remain under that advisory from 7:00 P.M. ET Friday through 1:00 P.M. ET Sunday.

The latest model data suggests that the first of our freezing rainfall and ice should reach our southwestern counties at or just prior to 10:00 P.M. ET Friday evening.

During the ensuing hours, that freezing rainfall will continue to spread its way northward throughout the viewing area. It appears as though it may be at its heaviest during the predawn hours on Saturday.

The freezing precipitation should become more sporadic or light as we approach noon on Saturday. However, periodic freezing light rain or drizzle will continue to linger into the early afternoon hours.

There are hints towards a break from the sustained freezing rain that may arrive around dinnertime Saturday. Again, while the constant rain may cease, a light mist or drizzle may linger though Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning.

We’re also still seeing evidence of a resurgence or intensification of freezing rain between 12:00 A.M. ET and 9:00 A.M .ET Sunday morning.

While we may receive another brief break from the wintry mixture Sunday afternoon, the low responsible for all of this ice drives another wave of freezing rain across the northwestern quarter of the viewing area just after midnight on Monday! However, this will be the last of our freezing rain, temperatures will gradually rise into the low 50s by Monday evening.

According to the latest data, ice accumulations should range between 0.01″ across our far northeastern portions of the viewing area to as much as <0.20″ of ice throughout our southernmost counties. Tippecanoe County may receive as much as 0.10″ or 0.15″ of ice by Sunday afternoon.

Weather Team 18 will continue to keep you posted on the latest pertaining to our icy weekend ahead as more information becomes available.

