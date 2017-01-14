A look into our impending freezing rain and ice

Good Morning,

High pressure to our north continues to pump the cool Canadian air in across the Midwest this morning. As a result, temperatures at the surface are expected to remain near or below the freezing mark through Sunday afternoon.

Low pressure to our southwest continues to pump gulf moisture and warmth northward towards the Ohio Valley. While not felt at the surface, the warm air associated with that moisture has already made it to Central Indiana, though it’s about 3,500 feet above us.

The combination of warmer-than-freezing air in the upper atmosphere and sub-freezing temperatures at the surface make for perfect conditions to generate freezing rain and that’s exactly what’s on tap for tomorrow.

It now appears as though the first of the organized freezing rainfall shouldn’t reach Greater Lafayette until just prior to dawn tomorrow. The image above is slated for 6:00 A.M. ET.

As the clock reach 9:00 A.M. ET, the entirety of the southern half of the viewing area (Tippecanoe County and south) will be in the midst of a sustained freezing rainfall. Temperatures just south of the viewing area may be to warm to support the freezing rain, though our temperature during the same time tomorrow should be 29°.

The latest rapid refresh model data indicates that we may continue to see periods of freezing rainfall until 12:00 P.M. ET or even 1:00 P.M. ET tomorrow afternoon.

A core of high pressure meandering southward from the Upper Midwest will cut off any lingering moisture from the region by 2:00 P.M. ET or 3:00 P.M. ET tomorrow, ending our threat of freezing rainfall through the remainder of our Saturday.

An approaching core of low pressure expected to supply the region with sustained rain showers beginning Monday and into Tuesday may begin to shift moisture into portions of central Illinois and Indiana on Sunday afternoon and evening.

As the moisture makes its way into the cooler air mass still lingering across much of the Midwest, it’s possible that we may receive another brief bout of freezing rain late Sunday into early Monday. That being said, rapidly climbing temperatures ahead of the advancing low make this scenario less likely. This will account for our final threat of freezing rain or ice during the extended forecast ahead.

The lengthy timetable for this particular threat of freezing rainfall has resulted in a Freezing Rain Advisory that will last of total of 42 hours that officially went into effect at 7:00 P.M .ET Friday evening.

When it’s all said and done come Sunday evening, it appears as though freezing rainfall and ice accumulations will range from 0.01″ to as high as 0.15″.

Stay safe out there and have a wonderful weekend.

