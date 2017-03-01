Severe weather out, rain sticking around for now

It was an active early morning for your Wednesday as severe weather rolled through the area. The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in our northern counties, however, no severe warnings were issued in Tippecanoe County. We saw wind gusts as high as 60 mph and some places with small hail. At the station in West Lafayette, we saw pea size hail. Make sure to send us any storm damage/reports you may have!

The Tornado Watch expired at 5 a.m. EST. Widespread rain and heavy downpours will be possible through the morning commute. By 8 a.m. EST, most of the rain will likely move out and we will be left with cloudy skies for the rest of the day. An isolated showers may linger through midday and this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the low 50’s for the first part of the morning but as the cold front moves over Indiana, temperatures will begin drop and fall in the mid-40s by the evening commute.

Expect an overnight low near 30° with a few chances for some flurries tomorrow morning. Thursday will bring us mostly cloudy skies with temps topping out around the lower 40s. Expect a wintry mix to move in around dinner time tomorrow and last throughout the first part of the overnight hours as temps fall down to the mid 20s.

